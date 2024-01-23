The company has signed a development agreement with the land owner Ruckley Estate and Harrow Estates to bring forward a site on the edge of Shifnal, adjoining the existing Shifnal Industrial Estate to the nearby junction three of the M54.

The 39-hectare site is expected to deliver around 16-hectares of new commercial floorspace and is a proposed major employment allocation in the emerging Shropshire Local Plan and Stoford is already experiencing strong levels of early occupier interest in the site.

Andy Hartwright, Land Director at Stoford, said: “We look forward to working with Ruckley Estate and one of the UK’s best-in-class land promoters, Harrow Estates, to deliver this much needed commercial development scheme.

"There are already several interested parties in the site given its accessible location near Telford and Wolverhampton, in a region starved of quality development opportunities.”

Keith Ashbourne of Ruckley Estate, said: “This exciting development will mean jobs on the doorstep for the people of Shifnal.

"Having seen first hand the high quality build standards achieved by Stoford, we had no hesitation in joining forces with them.”

The site is currently being marketed by Fisher German and interested parties should contact either Mike Price at Fisher German or Andy Hartwright at Stoford.

Guy Vernon, Head of Land at Harrow Estates, said: “This development agreement demonstrates our commitment to delivering this employment allocation.

"Stoford’s reputation for high quality development, at national scale, will give further confidence to occupiers to invest in Shifnal and contribute towards its long-term prosperity east of the county.”

Stoford has delivered more than 2.5 million sq ft of industrial and logistics accommodation in the last 12 months alone.

Recent schemes include a new 667,000 sq ft UK parts distribution centre for Stellantis at Ellesmere Port and a £93 million state-of-the-art distribution centre in Staffordshire on behalf of UK-leading pet care business, Pets at Home.