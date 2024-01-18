Shrewsbury Town FC set to host big apprenticeship event

The All About Apprenticeships event is returning to the Shrewsbury Football Stadium on Tuesday, February 6.

There will be opportunities to take part in hands-on activities to get a better understanding of job roles available.

Employers from 14 different sectors including construction, the motor industry, administration, legal, accountancy, digital and health will be on hand to outline a range of apprenticeships and to help with those all-important career decisions.

The event is organised by the Marches Skills Provider Network and Colin Preece, MSPN Executive Officer, said: “We’re really pleased to be staging this important event to support anyone interested in viewing live apprenticeship vacancies or looking at the opportunities for the future.

"Last year more than 600 young people, parents and teachers attended and we look forward to welcoming even more this time.”

Main sponsors are Aico, PaveAways, the CITB and the Marches Careers Hub and the show offers visitors a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the wide range of opportunities available across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Among those attending are Housing Plus, Dyke Yaxley, Shropshire Council, NHS Trusts and the Army.

The event will run from 2pm-7pm to ensure it is accessible to all.

More details can be found at shropshireapprenticeships.co.uk