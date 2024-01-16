Newport set to welcome a new independent shop to high street

Arantxa Colen has been handed the keys to 93a High Street in her hometown and will open Rock N Soul Crystals.

The new shop, which will launch early this year, will sell crystals as well as jewellery, incense and essential oils, framed ethical taxidermy and accessories.

Arantxa said: "I have wanted to do this for years.

"I always collected crystals when I was younger and, as I got a little bit older, I started reading up on them, seeing what their different properties were and what they do.

"I would keep them in my bag and car, and have them in specific places around my house. My friends would talk to me about them as well and would always say they were interested."