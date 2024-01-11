'Watch the space!' Telford Centre plans more exciting arrivals alongside new restaurants

Last year saw the retail destination celebrate 50 years as well as welcoming the likes of Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle.

The newly revamped Frasers store also opened, including a Sports Direct, and showcasing a wide range of fashion and beauty brands.

Now more exciting plans are gathering pace with Cosmo bringing its new Umami World Kitchen concept to Telford and Wingers on its way.

And there is a lot more to come, according to centre boss Glynn Morrow.

"We had a really good 2023," he said. "The 50th anniversary in October was fantastic and we had a lot of razzmatazz around that.

"We launched Throwback Thursdays, asking people to share memories of the centre, and that was hugely successful too.

"On the retail side, it was very good. After the closure of Debenhams, we moved quickly with Flip Out taking that space and, alongside Putt Putt Noodle, bringing a different level of leisure into the scheme and the town."

Glynn Morrow

"They have opened so well and it has been very successful.