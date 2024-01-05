Reasons to visit Shropshire as it's named among worldwide ‘destinations to watch’ in 2024

The county is the only UK location included in the list, by travel trade organisation Abta, reinforcing the region's growing reputation as a destination for tourists.

The latest feather in the cap of the region comes weeks after it was revealed tourism boosted the Shropshire economy by £767.23 million in 2022.

Figures released by official tourism organisation Visit Shropshire said, of 10,040,000 people who visited in 2022, there were 1,410,000 overnight stays and 8,630,000 day trips.

Blists Hill

In its report, Abta describes Shropshire as a “rural gem” with “beautiful landscapes, towns and villages” and among the other destinations on the list are the Spanish region of Extremadura, Saxony in Germany; Vietnam and Zambia.

Abta director of communications Graeme Buck said: “We know many people are looking for inspiration and new suggestions of where to go, so our team of experts at Abta has put together a list of 10 destinations to watch which offer varied and memorable experiences around the globe. Some are a little unexpected, and all are well worth a visit. The destinations showcase the amazing range of experiences that our world offers to holidaymakers.”

Mark Hooper, project lead of Visit Shropshire, said: "This is fantastic news and endorses the county's growing reputation.

"It's brilliant to see Shropshire in a list alongside destinations mentioned.

"We have such a mix of places to visit here and you very rarely hear a bad word against Shropshire.

"It's a great destination with lovely towns, so people get to travel around the county.