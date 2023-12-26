Nine Shropshire pubs which reopened for business in 2023 after revamps or closure

But we still love the great British pub too, and data from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) recently revealed West Midlands residents who enjoy a pint will be supporting 99,000 local jobs in breweries, bars and supply chains which pay £1.5 billion in wages and contribute £2.9 billion to the economy.

A recent YouGov polling in the West Midlands also found 72 per cent of people feel pubs have a positive effect in communities. In addition 85 per cent say pubs are important in bringing people together and 73 per cent think pubs help combat loneliness and isolation in their local area.

So here we look at some of the pubs which reopened this year, either after a revamp or long-term closure.

Horse and Jockey, Northwood

MP Helen Morgan with landlord Mike McAllister and his partner Sapphire Everson at the Horse and Jockey

It closed in 2022 but this story has a happy ending.

Put up for sale in October last year after closing due to rising energy costs and a growing cost-of-living crisis, the Friends of the Horse and Jockey was formed to look at ways of saving it and received overwhelming support for buying it.

Members of the public were asked to pledge money to own a stake in the pub should it be bought and reopened – and government money from the Community Ownership Fund was secured, with a £240,000 grant.

And now it has reopened officially.

Louise Paton, from the group, said: “We always knew there was a loyal following from within Northwood but we have been blown away by the support of the wider community.

“It’s made us feel we were doing the right thing, trying to organise a community pub and this could be the way forward for rural businesses, especially rural pubs."

The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon

Visitors to the Tally Ho Inn

The pub at Bouldon in Corvedale enjoyed a relaunch in August masterminded by chef Mark Harris and Sarah Cowley, who manage the award-winning Pheasant at Neenton.

Sarah said: “It’s fantastic to reopen a treasured village local again. The welcome we’ve had from local people is simply breathtaking.

“We have a superb staff team renowned for friendly, obliging service, and they are excitedly looking forward to the adventure of running the two pubs with us.”

Mark said: “We’ll be building on our regional reputation for always using fresh, top-quality ingredients that are always beautifully cooked."

Since reopening, Mark said: "It has been really good.

"The support we have had from the community and the areas in and around it has been very positive.

"Of course, it's a tough climate out there and the industry is not without its challenges but people are happy to a pub open here.

"People still love the Great British pub and enjoy good quality food."