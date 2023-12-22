Millionaire Mo is set to be guest at Bridgnorth business event

Award-winning consultants Good2Great are hosting a seminar on February 8 aimed at companies looking to expand in 2024.

“We are delighted that Mo, who is one of the country’s most respected business people, will be addressing guests at our event,” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great, based at The Printworks in Bridgnorth.

“The theme will be ‘Empower your business for 2024’ and it should be a really fascinating day, with Mo sharing his expertise and experience."

A former Wellington student, Mo forged his own path to business success by becoming a millionaire by the age of 30 and expanding into the leisure industry, accruing a water park in Stoke-on-Trent and turning it into the most successful in the country.

He added the M Club fitness and leisure clubs to his portfolio, acquired the Adventure Golf brand, and recently took a majority shareholding in The Pulse Group, the innovative fitness solutions business.

As a consultant he has helped many other businesses to get off the ground.

The Good2Great seminar will include a range of presentations, a question and answer discussion, refreshments and networking opportunities.

It will be held at Stockton House in Church Lane, Norton, near Bridgnorth, and tickets are £36. Anyone interested in attending should contact Tamsin@good-2-great.co.uk