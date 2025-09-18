Some of the volunteers busy clearing up the streets. Image by Andy Compton

The rubbish collected during the litter pick ready to be disposed of. Image by Andy Compton

There was community spirit in abundance as 15 volunteers took to the streets in Kington to litter pick and tidy the town up.

Over 25 bags were filled with weeds and litter in the hour and a half long 'weeding and litter pick' which was organised by Kington Chamber of Trade.

Their efforts ensured the town looked clean and tidy in readiness for the annual

Kington Chamber of Trade treasurer Chris Coates doing some weeding. Image by Andy Compton

Kington postmaster Tim Allen and Chamber of Trade Chairman Emma Hancocks during the litter pick. Image by Andy Compton

“We plan on doing these pick and tidy events in the Town quarterly going forward and we welcome as many people to join us as possible.”