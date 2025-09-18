Community spirit in abundance as volunteers cleaned Kington's streets for festival visitors
There was community spirit in abundance as 15 volunteers took to the streets in Kington to litter pick and tidy the town up.
Over 25 bags were filled with weeds and litter in the hour and a half long 'weeding and litter pick' which was organised by Kington Chamber of Trade.
Their efforts ensured the town looked clean and tidy in readiness for the annual
“We plan on doing these pick and tidy events in the Town quarterly going forward and we welcome as many people to join us as possible.”