Pegasus takes flight from Birmingham Airport

Pegasus began serving this route three times a week on Thursday, DEcember 21.

It will be flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with one-way fares from Birmingham starting at £39.99.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: “This is a lovely early Christmas gift for us and for the many customers in our region who now have even greater options for travelling to Turkey and beyond. I have no doubt these new services to SAW will be very popular with sunseekers, pilgrims, business travellers and people going to see family both in Turkey and across the vast array of destinations offered by Pegasus’s strong onwards network covering Asia, Europe and Africa.”

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (UAE), Doha (Qatar), Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada (Egypt), Beirut (Lebanon), Karachi (Pakistan), Tbilisi and Batumi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), Baghdad, Erbil and Basra (Iraq), Tehran and Tabriz (Iran), Medina and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Almaty, Astana and Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Amman (Jordan), Bahrain and Kuwait are among the more than 130 destinations in Asia, Africa and Europe served by Pegasus from its Istanbul hub. In addition to its extensive international flight network, Pegasus connects guests to Turkey’s top tourist destinations including Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, and Izmir.

Pegasus is one of the fastest-growing airlines post-pandemic having fully recovered its operating capacity and profitability during 2022.