Oswestry-based Aico supports university on student safety

The Oswestry-based business has been assisting Canterbury Christ Church University, which offers guaranteed accommodation to all students during their first year.

CCCU has upgraded its student accommodation alarm systems via the implementation of IoT-connected smart home sensors from Aico.

Alongside fire detection, Aico’s HomeLINK Connected Home Solution has been designed to gather data on indoor environmental conditions, monitoring indoor air quality.

Aico HomeLINK connected devices check temperature, humidity, ventilation, and carbon dioxide levels, enabling proactive maintenance and improved indoor conditions across CCCU’s student homes.

Chris Jones, Chief Executive Officer for Aico|HomeLINK, said: “Canterbury Christ Church University is just one of the educational institutions we are working with to help keep their students safe and well.

"By leveraging IoT technology and integrating their teams with constant monitoring via sensors in real-time, the notifications allow the university to ensure the system is working optimally, ensuring devices are correctly sited and working to keep students safe in their accommodation at all times.”

Aico|HomeLINK works with educational institutions across the UK, including Harper Adams University.