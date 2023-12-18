Shropshire Star
Clarissa joins the team at Balfours

Land agency Balfours has made a new appointment.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Clarissa Haynes

Clarissa Haynes, who grew up in Shropshire, has returned to the county tojoin the company at Oxon Business Park.

She left to region study at Cirencester, achieving a BSc Hons in Rural Land Management at the Royal Agricultural University and spent nearly two years working in real estate in London.

Clarissa said: "I am relishing working with the team at Balfours, broadening my experience as I start to work towards my Assessment of Professional Competence, APCs, over the next few years.”

As an assistant, Clarissa will work with Balfours Partner, Richard Jones-Perrott, who is ideally suited as an APC assessor for RICS.

Richard said: "Clarissa is a good people person and add to that her qualifications, growing-up and understanding rural issues, plus her knowledge of the area, provides her with a sound springboard to flourish and I look forward to mentoring her.”

