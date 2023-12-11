South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne backed a campaign launched in the summer that called for a Buy British section on supermarket websites.

He is now celebrating the first major sign-up success but is pushing for more to follow.

Rami Baitiéh, the chief executive of Morrisons has written to MPs to confirm it has implemented a ‘British’ section on morrisons.com, which enables customers to navigate quickly to find British produce such as meat, fish, vegetables and dairy products.

This new section of the website, that groups together key British lines, can be found via the ‘Shop Groceries’ dropdown menu on the morrisons.com homepage.

The firm says it intends to "continue developing this section of the website and highlight new lines as they come into season and customer focus”.

In August 2023, Philip Dunne MP and 120 other cross-party MPs signed an open letter calling on supermarkets to highlight the very best of British produce by implementing a ‘Buy British’ section online.

Since writing the open letter, over 27,000 people have signed a National Farmers Union (NFU) petition in support of a ‘Buy British’ section online and on Back British Farming Day, September 13, the Government endorsed the campaign and called for industry-led action by supermarkets.

Mr Dunne said: “I applaud Morrisons for their leadership on this campaign and putting our farmers' interests first.

"Farmers and shoppers in South Shropshire both know the value of locally produced British food, and want to know supermarkets are making it as easy as possible for consumers to Buy British.

“I hope we will see other supermarkets follow suit and implement a ‘Buy British’ section very soon.”