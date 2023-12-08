Telford Centre set to welcome two new food businesses

The latest concept from award winning restaurant group Cosmo will open in the spring.

The 8,000 sq. ft unit will play host to food theatres where diners will be able to choose from a range of different cross-cultural cuisines including Chinese, Italian, Indian and Malaysian.

It comes after the Cosmo Group recently scooped a number of accolades, including the Buffet Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards England 2023 and the Best World Cuisine in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, Southwater will be fully let on the completion of the Buttermilk Fried Chicken concept Wingers which is continuing to build out its Midlands base with its latest addition at Telford centre.

Scheduled to open in the spring, their unit, at just under 3,000 sq. ft will be the latest in a strong line up of leisure brands to open in Telford Centre since 2022 including Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle with Black Sheep Coffee Fitting out for a 2024 opening.

Glynn Morrow, Centre Manager at the Telford Centre, said: “As one of the strongest retail destinations in the region, Telford Centre continues to thrive and welcome new and exciting brands, including our latest edition set to open in the spring, Umami and Wingers.

"Their commitment to delivering a unique experience illustrates their confidence in our catchment dominance and complements our extensive offer at Telford Centre.”

The opening adds to an extensive brand line up including Zara, Frasers, H&M, JD and Sports Direct, adding further diversification to the centres offering.