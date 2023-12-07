Telford entrepreneur celebrates milestone year as group turnover reaches £22.5m

Instaloft, installer of loft boarding, and sister companies Instaspark and Garageflex have reported turnover of £22.5m million – a 57.34 per cent increase in group revenue on 2022.

The company, which has grown from a one-man-band operating from Telford founder Rob Stone’s semi-detached house to the largest in the UK, has racked up over 40,000 loft boarding installations since its inception, and is poised to turn over £30 million in the next three years.

Rob said: “I’m beyond delighted with what we’ve achieved this year across the entire Instaloft group, which has seen us grow both the business and our team.

"I’m pleased to welcome so many talented new people into the business, whose skills and experience are already driving us forward into our next phase of growth for 2024.

“This year has been one of our most successful to date. We’ve continued to expand and diversify our services, grow our sister companies, and continue to innovate within our sector, cementing ourselves as the leader in our field. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved this year, and can’t wait to take on bigger and better things in 2024!”

Central to the firm’s ambitious growth plans is the appointment of Managing Director, Neil Stothert, whose previous experience will be pivotal in driving the Instaloft group towards its £30 million target.

The group has also appointed new Operations Director, Steve Caves, with a new Finance Director set to join the firm in January 2024.

The organisation has also hired Group Marketing Manager, Poppy Mackay, whose extensive expertise across diverse B2C and B2B sectors is already driving growth through diversifying marketing across the entire Instaloft group.

The firm, which has received hundreds of positive customer reviews, is further cementing its five-star customer experience with the appointment of Joanne Carr as Customer Experience Manager, working to deliver a world-class customer service through further streamlining the company’s internal processes.

Recent investments into both customer and staff safety have seen the firm become trailblazers in setting new standards for asbestos surveying in loft boarding, having worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive over the last 18 months to build a process that has now become the benchmark for loft boarding companies nationwide, leading the way forward for the sector.

The Instaloft Group recently celebrated a win at the Growing Business Awards, where Rob was named Entrepreneur of the Year in the Large Company category. This follows a slew of prestigious award wins and nominations for the company this year.

Headquartered in Telford with a total of 11 depots nationwide including Exeter, Newport, Reading, Colchester, Peterborough, Yorkshire and Nottingham, Instaloft plans to kick off the New Year with a further three depots, beginning with Norwich in January.