Telford businesswoman Hollie shines at Digital Awards

Hollie Whittles was among those honoured at the Digital Women Awards 2023.

She was a finalist in the Role Model category and Digital Women to Watch section.

And she was runner-up in the Digital Woman of the Year category.

The event was a recognition of the hard work and innovation of women across the country and was held at Salsa on Embankment in London.

Hollie, director of two digital companies, FraggleWorks and Purple Frog Systems, said: “I was delighted to be a finalist in three categories and the over the moon to be announced as runner-up of the prestigious Digital Woman of the Year award.

"It’s really important to support women in tech. I’m particularly passionate about digital skills and engaging with schools to raise aspirations and encourage pathways for anyone who wants a digital career.”