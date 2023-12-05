Shropshire dog care business fetches double win in national awards

Cheryl Gibson, owner of the dog walking and caring business Shropshire Canine Enrichment, said she was blown away when her business was recognised in two national awards ceremonies.

Shropshire Canine Enrichment was awarded Pet Service Business of the Year at the 2023 Pet Industry Federation Awards in early November, soon followed by the Walkers award in the Dog Friendly Awards last week.

Cheryl, from Broseley, said: "We are over the moon to first win in the Pet Industry Federation Awards. We were shocked and honoured as we know how many businesses are entered into these big events and we never dreamed we would actually win.

"Then to hear we had also won in the Dog Friendly Awards just blew our minds, it's a hugely contested category and based on votes, we were so happy.

"The Shropshire Canine team Viv, Paul, Zoe, Emily, Julie and Kate are so hard working and reliable, all sharing my passion for dogs and all animals. I couldn’t do any of it without them.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our supporters and clients who made this happen - we can’t thank you all enough."

When she's not walking and caring for Shropshire's four-legged friends, Cheryl dedicates huge amounts of her time to ensuring no dog is forgotten in Shropshire's rescue kennels.

Last year, she launched a foundation to ensure she can commit more time to improving the lives of rescue dogs and highlighting their plights on social media.

Shropshire Canine Enrichment's emotional video appeals have amassed over 860k likes on TikTok videos with thousands more likes and shares over Facebook, helping people from across the UK learn about the Shropshire dogs waiting for their forever homes.