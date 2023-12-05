BAE Systems to offer 2,700 apprentice roles in 2024

The company, which has a joint venture at Hadley Castle Works in Telford, known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, has more than doubled its early careers intake in the past five years, saying many former apprentices and graduates have reached its top ranks.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.

“Providing high-quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and Low Earth Orbit satellites.”

Minister for higher education, apprenticeships and skills Robert Halfon said: “We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation, and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see.

“Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK.”

More than 1,400 apprentices will join the company next year, with the majority of roles based in the North of England as well as the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

BAE Systems also plans to recruit almost 1,300 graduates in 2024 – around 1,100 more than five years ago.

More than 60 programmes are available, including steelwork and electrical engineering, cyber security, software development, human resources and project management.