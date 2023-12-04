WR Partners links up with a 'jewel in the landscape'

WR Partners has launched a corporate partnership with Bolesworth, a renowned historic estate in Cheshire.

A series of focused business events in June 2024 will give WR Partners the chance to connect with local businesses, including Bolesworth’s business tenants, in order to build a strategic relationship with Bolesworth that promises enhanced financial support and expertise.

With a strong team of 200+ professionals WR Partners are keen to work collaboratively with local business owners and individuals to protect their wealth.

Bolesworth Estate, with its rich history and exceptional beauty, has long been a visitor destination in Cheshire, offering a wide range of events and attractions, including world-class equestrian competitions, live music and live motorsport events.

The estate also acts as an exclusive venue for corporate activations and private events, as well as large public events and family-focused festivals.

As the newly appointed Accountancy Partner, WR Partners is looking forward to assist with providing financial guidance and support to the estate.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Bolesworth Estate and take on the role of the official accountancy partner associated with the estate and Bolesworth Events," said Helen Spencer, Managing Partner of WR Partners.

"Bolesworth Estate is not only a jewel in the Cheshire landscape but also a vital contributor to the local community and the broader region. We look forward to working closely with Bolesworth Estate's team to help strengthen their financial offering and ensure long-term sustainability.

"Bolesworth Estate has a legacy of excellence, and we believe that WR Partners, with their proven track record and commitment to our shared community, is the ideal partner to support our financial needs. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration presents and the positive impact it will have on the local economy."

Nina Barbour, MD and owner of Bolesworth said, “We are delighted to be working with the team from WR Partners and are happy that they have joined us as our official Accountancy Partner – associated with the Estate and the events that we run here at Bolesworth. We look forward to work with them to strengthen their presence in the North West.”