Industry updates to be shared at Mid Wales Tourism’s AGM

Changes to the tax criteria for self-catering accommodation, a proposed tourism tax and statutory registration of all visitor accommodation in Wales will all be on the agenda at Mid Wales Tourism’s annual meeting at Hafan yr Afon, Newtown on Tuesday, December 5, at 11am.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government changed the tax criteria which allows self-catering accommodation to qualify for business rates instead of council tax.

A self-catering property must now be let for a minimum of 182 days to qualify for business rates. Local authorities have the power to triple the council tax premium for accommodation that doesn’t meet the new criteria.

The Welsh Government is still consulting about introducing a tourism tax and the registration of all visitor accommodation.

Wales Tourism Alliance chairman Suzy Davies will give the latest update on the regulations while Val Hawkins, MBE, Mid Wales Tourism’s chief executive and chairman Rowland Rees-Evans will review the past year and reveal plans for 2024 at a members’ forum which follows the formal annual meeting.

“I hope that as many members as possible are able to attend the annual meeting to hear important updates, give their views and help shape the direction of Mid Wales Tourism in the coming year,” said Mrs Hawkins

Mid Wales Tourism, also known as MWT Cymru, represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality operators across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia. Businesses wishing to join the not for profit, membership organisation are asked to contact 01654 702653.