Award is perfect finish to 2023 for Telford firm

Jeevan Punj runs Elite Hampers, a corporate gifting business, and is celebrating another accolade at the LUXlife Magazine’s Food & Drink Awards 2023.

Earlier this, Elite Hampers was a winner on Small Business Sunday, a weekly initiative set up by Dragon Dens star, Theo Paphitis.

The business also won at LUXlife Magazine’s Perfect Gift Awards and Jeevan was a finalist in the Women Who Solopreneur Awards 2023.

Jeevan said: "Receiving this latest award is the perfect close to 2023.

"What a year it has been! I am so overwhelmed with the encouragement and constant support I have received from my family, friends and business connections.

"Our Elite journey has been an exciting one and we are constantly striving to give our clients the best possible products and customer experience."

LUXlife Magazine’s Awards Coordinator Jack Ford said: “It’s always a pleasure to show appreciation for those who enrich their industries with their hard work, dedication, and pure passion. I wish all winners a fantastic 2024, and beyond, as they continue to invent, innovate, and lead the food and drink industry to great heights.”

The team at Elite Hampers is currently busy working up to Christmas, spreading the message of appreciation amongst local and nationwide businesses through their luxurious hampers.