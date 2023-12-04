A grand gesture from Persimmon Homes

Dawley Wanderers FC received the cash boost from Persimmon Homes as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The funds will be used to provide tops and rain jackets for the teams to be worn at training and before matches, ensuring these can be provided to the team free of charge.

The funds will also help with the purchase of new equipment for the team – including cones, poles, mini-goals, training balls and other similar items needed to help deliver a better experience.

A spokesperson for Dawley Wanderers FC said: “We’re absolutely delighted.

"Our goal has always been to keep our fees as low as possible for our players’ families, especially so in the current climate. We ensure we can cover playing-kits, balls and other basic essentials, but we are currently in need of financial support to provide better, more wide-ranging kit and to replace old and damaged training equipment.

“The money that Persimmon has kindly gifted us has gone towards offering our teams some much needed new kit and we’re incredibly grateful for the support.

Daniel Hassall, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local sports teams and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.

"It’s great to be able to support Dawley Wanderers FC with the funds to buy some new kit and equipment – we wish them the very best for future tournaments.”