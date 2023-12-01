Britain’s biggest airside WHSmith store opens at Birmingham Airport

The new store is the result of a £2 million investment by WHSmith.

Andrew Harrison, managing director for UK travel at WHSmith, said: “What sets this store apart is our commitment to curating an array of travel essentials products under one roof, with a bespoke store design inspired by the local architecture, that caters to every traveller’s needs.

“From travel essentials such as health and beauty, food to go, and reading materials, to global tech brands and souvenirs, this store really does promise an unmatched convenience shopping experience for time-pressed customers. I couldn’t be more proud of both the end result and also the team’s hard work and meticulous attention to detail, to create what is now our largest UK airport store for our partner at Birmingham Airport and our customers.”

Richard Gill, commercial director for Birmingham Airport, added: “We are delighted that WHSmith chose Birmingham Airport as the location to open its new flagship store. The new outlet is a one-stop shop for our travelling customers, with products ranging from beauty to tech and everyday essentials. The store will complement our current departure lounge offer further, ensuring our customers have ample choice when travelling from Birmingham Airport.

“The WHSmith flagship store is just the first step in our exciting journey in ensuring our departure lounge is ready for our customers, as we grow the airport to 18 million passengers over the next 10 years. We are already on our way with our new larger relocated security area due to open in June 2024, which will then create more space to enable a wider choice of catering and retail outlets within our departure lounge in future.”