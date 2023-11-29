Radnor Hills helps spread anti-bullying message

And while there, the team discussed the need for better anti-bullying practice.

The event in the House of Lords included speeches from some special guest speakers including a number of young Anti-Bullying Alliance members, Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, and CBeebies presenter Andy Day.

The Minister for Children and Families, David Johnston, presented via video link and a number of MPs and peers also took part.

Radnor Hills Marketing Manager Chris Butler and Kali Secker, Marketing Executive-Brand Partnerships and Social, were invited to the event.

It is the third successive year that Radnor, which is based in Knighton, Powys, has teamed up with the Anti-Bullying Alliance, which is committed to reducing bullying and creating safe environments for children and young people. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Make A Noise About Bullying’ which came about following consultation with teachers and pupils by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Bullying remains a prevalent issue that affects students of all ages and backgrounds, hindering their well-being and educational experience.

Chris said: “As the UK’s number one approved brand in schools, we feel a deep responsibility to contribute positively to the wellbeing of students. We have worked with the charity for a number of years to help raise awareness of bullying and to positively impact the lives of those affected and we’re proud to be one of their official partners.

“In the House of Lords, we heard a number of inspiring speeches about bullying and the effects it can have on children from as young as five years old.

“We also presented the winners of the annual Anti-Bullying Week School Staff Award, which we sponsor and which recognises those people who go beyond the call of duty to support children with issues such as bullying, family life, relationships and health, with their well-deserved prizes."

The winners, Teacher of Music, Josh Hampson from Frome College in Somerset and Deputy Head Laura Taylor, from Park Road Academy Primary School, in Altrincham, also received a year’s supply of Radnor products and an overnight stay at Celtic Manor.

“As part of our collaboration, we’re making a donation to The Anti-Bullying Alliance for every pack of Radnor Fizz, the UK’s leading School Compliant drinks brand, sold in November,” added Chris.

Martha Evans, Director of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, said: "Radnor Fam has been an invaluable partner to the Anti-Bullying Alliance for the past three years, and this year marks an extraordinary collaboration.

“With our logo proudly displayed on their products, their enthusiastic fundraising, and dedicated efforts to share our anti-bullying message, Radnor Fam exemplifies a true commitment to our cause.

“Their team's passion to understand the profound challenges children face due to childhood bullying is both inspiring and heartening. We eagerly anticipate the continued success of our partnership, working together to empower children and adults to 'sip with purpose' and foster a world free from childhood bullying."

Anti-Bullying Week reaches over 8 million children in the UK. You can find out more about it at https://anti-bullyingalliance.org.uk/