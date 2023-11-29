Law firm agrees lease as Shrewsbury offices are fully let

The recently completed lease at New Zealand House in Abbey Foregate reflects ORJ’s continued expansion plans, which now sees the firm with offices in Shrewsbury, Telford, Stafford and Birmingham.

ORJ wasted no time in sealing the deal – they moved in just three days after their initial viewing.

The team at Morris Property, who own and manage the site, facilitated the quick turnaround, supported by appointed agents Towler Shaw Roberts.

Terry Jones, Head of Agriculture at ORJ Law said: "Shrewsbury offers exciting opportunities for our company, and we are thrilled to have found our new home.

"This move is a significant milestone for us, and we are grateful to Morris Property for their support in making this move a smooth and efficient one."

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property said: "We are delighted to welcome ORJ Law to New Zealand House and thrilled that they have chosen to expand here, alongside the growing business community offering professional services.

"ORJ's lease completion marks New Zealand House as fully let, and we look forward to supporting ORJ on their journey."

Toby Shaw, agent and Partner at Towler Shaw Roberts said: "We are thrilled that ORJ has chosen to grow their presence in Shrewsbury and make New Zealand House their new home. ORJ's dedication to excellence and client-centric approach make them a valuable addition to the town."