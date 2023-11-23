The five-week ‘Women Returners’ course is hosted by Virtual Internships, supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and sponsored by property developer Morris Property.

It targets women over 19 and is a fully-funded employability and personal development programme.

Virtual Internships give people the opportunity to discover remote work experience opportunities and new career paths and upskill with award-winning professional development programmes.

They will be hosting an online information session on Wednesday, November 29, at 11am, which gives women the chance to decide whether the course is right for them before they apply.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said: “The Women Returners course is a great platform for women across our borough to return to work after taking a break from employment for a variety of reasons.

“This short programme can give women the skills and confidence they need to get their careers back on track or start out on a completely new career pathway.

“It’s a remote course which means learners can complete the course at home without the need to travel.

“Hopefully, women across Telford and Wrekin will make the most of this free course and re-enter the workplace in the near future.”

Founded in 2018, Virtual Internships focuses on four key areas which include creating opportunities to support career growth and enhancing employability, preparing employees for the ‘future of work’, creating talent pipelines and access to jobs worldwide and reducing cultural barriers and widening participation and opportunities for underserved communities.

Eduard Sava, partnerships account manager at Virtual Internships, said: "At Virtual Internships we recognise that women are struggling to return to work, particularly post-pandemic, and are excited to offer this programme to women in the Telford area in partnership with Morris Property and Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Part of our programme's core aims are to reduce barriers, widen participation, and provide opportunities for underserved communities and create opportunities for supporting career growth and enhancing employability.

“Through the remote world, we have the opportunity to help our participants to gain and develop new and essential skills from the comfort of their own homes.

“Our programme has a very flexible approach and we ensure that we accommodate women from any background.

“We are looking forward to assisting women to recognise their own talents and skills, help to showcase them to employers and offer them the confidence they need to return to the workplace.

“As part of our mission, we are hoping that lives will be changed, not just employment gained.”

Morris Property is a Shropshire-based commercial property developer which has 100 years’ experience building, restoring and leasing commercial developments and is sponsoring the programme as part of its social value commitment.

Morris Property contracts manager Steve Flavell said: “We’re excited to fund this programme for women in Telford.

“It’s vital we work together to open doors for women of all ages helping us connect, support local talent and build a sustainable and diverse workforce.”

If you are interested in signing up for the online session, email innovative@virtualinternships.com