Calls for Newport residents to 'keep it local' this Christmas shopping season

With the big day just a month away, shoppers are beginning to fill their online baskets with gifts and goodies.

But as more and more people are pulled in by promises of big-name Black Friday bargains, senior figures in Newport are urging people not to neglect the offerings on the high street.

Town and borough councillor Tim Nelson said: "The unique shopping experience is always there, with dozens of independent shops in a safe, clean and friendly environment.

"But Newport really comes into its own at Christmas, there's a very seasonable vibe to the place.

"There's more to it than spending money. It's a destination, a venue - it's better than wandering around a soulless town centre.

"And we've got things here you won't find in a shopping centre - if you want to buy something a little unique, that has a bit of character - in Newport, we have that, and plenty of it.

"The townspeople have worked really hard at creating this wonderful shopping experience, and we should celebrate that and support it."

This year, the town has welcomed a handful of new businesses, including Bake That, Immi’s Cakes and Bakes, Bobby's Bistro and Dogby & Friends.

Councillor Nelson added: "We've seen so many new businesses this year and there's lots of young people, lots of women-owned businesses - it's fresh and it's enthusiastic and that's wonderful."

Alongside the indoor market, many shops and cafes will remain open later this Friday, November 24, for the Christmas lights switch-on event.

High Street will be closed from 3pm to 9pm for the event, but the one-way system on New Street will be temporarily reversed for the duration of the road closures so that the New Street car park can be accessed.

The annual Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, November 25, from 10.30am to 3pm, hosting an array of festive food, drink, treats and gift stalls.