Autumn Statement: Investment zones would be boost for West Midland and Wrexham

The chancellor said he planned to introduce 110 measures to increase the UK’s productivity.

He also touched further investment zones in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and the East Midlands, which would “help catalyse over £3.4 billion of private investment and 65,000 new jobs”.

A new investment zone would be based in Wales, “in the fantastic region of Wrexham and Flintshire” which was welcome as by businesses in mid-Wales.

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) CEO Henrietta Brealey said: "The confirmation of the West Midlands Investment Zone is a major boost for the region, creating thousands of jobs for local people and offers a vital opportunity to leverage private sector investment.”

Steven Owen, managing director of the leading Shropshire construction company Pave Aways, said Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement included some positive announcements.

He said: “I wholeheartedly welcome the Chancellor’s focus on business and growth, particularly business tax cuts and the extension of the “full expensing” tax relief scheme which is vital to support investment.

“The creation of an Investment Zone focused on Wrexham will bring a big boost to North East Wales and the 110 measures to drive growth will deliver a huge boost for the many small Shropshire and Mid Wales contractors and businesses which make up our supply chain.