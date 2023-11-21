Salop Leisure has reason to celebrate after landing top award

The company, which has sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, was named the Best Overall Dealership of the Year. There are around 100 Swift dealerships across the UK.

The awards are based on a customer satisfaction survey by Swift and videoed mystery shops which are scrutinised and scored.

Marking the end of the seventh year of Swift’s Approved Dealer Programme, launched in September 2017, the annual awards recognise the accomplishments delivered by dealers. The programme is built around eight customer-focussed key performance indicators which are monitored throughout the year.

“It’s a fantastic accolade for the company and all our employees who have been rewarded for their focus on providing first class customer service,” said Mike Harris, Salop Leisure’s joint managing director.

“Every individual member of staff, from sales to customer service and from reception staff to cleaners, has contributed to winning this award.

“Although it’s presented by Swift Group, the award is based on customer feedback and survey results which is very satisfying. We thank all our customers for their positive feedback whilst pledging to strive to further improve standards.”

Salop Leisure employs more than 20 staff in its service department, some of whom work at weekends when it’s more convenient for customers to have their caravans serviced or repaired.