Expanding business sets out plan for 20 more jobs in Shropshire

HCI Systems, a tenant at Newport Innovation Park (Ni.PARK) since February 2022, has been expanding at pace.

The innovative business, specialising in vehicle electrical systems and wiring, has now announced a significant recruitment drive for Wiring Harness Technicians.

HCI Systems is currently looking to on-board ten trainee Wiring Harness Technicians in the upcoming year, with plans to hire a minimum of ten more in 2024.

The initiative stems from a growing demand for their expertise, which has led to the establishment of a dedicated training school.

The training school's purpose is to educate a larger number of individuals in the assembly of Electrical Wiring Harnesses, catering to the needs of some of the world's most prestigious companies.

Mike Tickner, Director of HCI Systems, said: "The investment in HCI Systems by Prodrive over the last few months is really exciting and is starting to bear fruit by allowing us to create a training school and recruit over 20 new staff members over the next 12 months.

"We have an initial intake of ten trainee wiring harness technicians planned for December, which we are recruiting for currently and expect to repeat that training program two or three times during next year.

"The extra staff members are also creating growth opportunities for our existing team and will create further support roles during 2024."

HCI Systems' move to Ni.PARK in February 2022 has been instrumental in their success. The state-of-the-art facilities provided by Ni.PARK have created an excellent working environment for the HCI Systems team.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “We are committed to ensuring people in Telford and Wrekin have access to the next possible training and job opportunities and that’s why we are thrilled to see HCI Systems prospering at Ni.PARK as a leading business occupier.

"Their continued growth is a testament to the potential of Ni.PARK as their home, not far from their previous Newport base. This unit will support HCI’s growth plans and provide them with the ideal base to deliver innovative products and solutions that contribute to the Agri-Tech sector.”