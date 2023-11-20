AStar Homecare Services celebrated success at the Great British Care Awards in Manchester, where it collected ‘Best Care Employer in the North West’ and ‘Best Care team in the North West’.

The team at AStar

Gill Holden, owner and director, said: “I literally can’t believe it! These awards are two of the best!

“We feel so honoured. We knew we had the best team but for others to recognize this is testament to the team that we have. They all go above and beyond and deserve this.”

She added: “My husband (Adam) and I set this company up five years ago in the hope we could try and make a difference to our community.

"We feel we really have achieved this with the help of some incredible people. We recently joined forces with LIPA care who have plans to support us to grow whilst retaining the quality.

"We have already grown by more than 30 per cent in four months and look forward to offering our services to more people."