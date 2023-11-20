Shropshire bakery couple realise dream with opening of first cake shop

Darren and Melanie Crofts opened the doors to The Gourmet Brownie Company in Drayton Road, Shawbury today.

The business has been running for four years, with the pair selling sweet treats at seasonal and artisan markets as well as food and music festivals.

Darren Crofts and Melanie Crofts

But now they have opened the doors on their first store.

The pair’s growing business has been born out of challenges including redundancy.

The Gourmet Brownie Company

Mel used to run a team room called Victorious Sponge in Wem where she developed her baking skills.

However, she eventually closed it and set up the new company - before Darren joined her after facing the threat of losing his job while store manager of Homebase in Market Drayton.

Some of the delicious cakes

“Mel is the creative genius who has become renowned for her bakes,” said Darren. "I decided to have a career change and join her and she has taught me how to bake.

“We love it. We have become business partners as well as life partners.”