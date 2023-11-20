Mark and Michelle Fisher have run Sebastian’s, which currently offers AA four-star guest accommodation in Oswestry town centre for 34 years.

Now up for sale with estate agents Halls in Oswestry for £690,000, Sebastian’s at 45 Willow Street has eight en-suite bedrooms and a four-bedroomed private owners’ apartment.

Sebastians

The Grade II Listed property has been run as accommodation and breakfast only since New Year’s Eve last year, when it changed from being a popular restaurant with rooms.

Mark and Michelle are now looking to retire and are offering a great opportunity to purchase the property which has potential to continue as a B&B business, return to a restaurant with rooms or be converted to a private residence or multiple homes, subject to planning permission.

“A B&B is something most people could do, without having to worry about the cooking side of the business,” said Mark. “It would be ideal for somebody who wants to get out of the city and run a business that generates money whilst giving them a lovely house.

“There is also huge potential if the restaurant were to be reopened or the property could be converted into a number of homes. In fact, the original property was split into three units until the late 1960s and there is nothing to stop it being turned back, subject to planning permission.”

When it was running as a restaurant with rooms, Sebastian's employed up to 15 people and attracted celebrity customers.

The restaurant

“We shall certainly shed a tear when we leave because Sebastian’s has been our life and we have been very lucky to have lasted through two or three recessions and Covid,” added Mark.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have supported us over the years. Without them, we wouldn’t still be here.”

The property has a restaurant and dining area with feature windows, a snug, two rest rooms, a cellar, lounge area with a feature woodburning stove, reception hall with access to The Courtyard and staircase leading to first floor landing.

Other ground floor accommodation includes a fully-equipped kitchen, preparation area, store room and two offices which could be used for storage.

The two en-suite hotel bedrooms have a separate access from The Courtyard, while the six bed and breakfast suites are located on the ground and first floors.

The owner’s apartment is on the second floor and comprises a characterful family lounge with an open fire, a dining room, fitted kitchen with space for appliances, inner hallway, bathroom and four bedrooms, including one with an en-suite shower room.

A bedroom

The Courtyard offers a sitting and dining area with access to the reception, restaurant, hotel rooms, bed and breakfast suites and a parking area, which is approached from Welsh Walls.

Viewing is by appointment by calling 01691 670320.