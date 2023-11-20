New homecare service will create 20 jobs in Telford

Right at Home Telford will provide highly personalised care services for older and disabled adults living in their own homes.

Owner and Managing Director, Bright Gurupira, a health and social care professional with over 20 years’ experience, is now in the process of building a team of CareGivers to deliver great support and companionship services within people’s homes.

He said: “I decided to open Right at Home Telford after I realised the huge growing need for reliable, top-quality in-home care that promotes people’s independence and is delivered in the ‘right way’ – with dignity and respect and a holistic approach to someone’s well-being.”

Bright, who is joined by his wife Grace, a HR professional, said his business will pride itself on investing in and valuing its staff.

“This is not a minimum wage role,” he said. “We’re looking for people with a dedicated and reliable approach, who take pride in helping others and are looking for a rewarding job role where they will be valued and well-supported.”

He added: “Applicants do not need to have previous experience in the care sector, as all our staff complete comprehensive training, which includes as much mentoring as they need, in order to feel confident supporting clients in their homes.

“We are looking for both full-time and part-time additions to the team and will strive to offer regular yet flexible working hours, as well as opportunities to build a career in quality care.”

Right at Home Telford is a part of national franchise network Right at Home UK, which currently has over 75 branches across England and Wales.