Awards keep on arriving for Telford wedding business

Deborah Marks, who runs Heavenly Wedding Belles and Heavenly Photography, from Central Square, Telford, said she was 'thrilled' after collecting two awards.

The team were victorious at the Prestige Awards for Central England 2023-24 for the second year.

They were crowned Best Bridal Boutique in Central England and also won an award for Best Wedding Photographer.

The Bridal business, now in its eighth year, has also been named a finalist in the fifth English Wedding Awards 2023.

And Deborah has been crowned Best Wedding Photographer in Shropshire at the 2022 Matrimony Awards.

"I'm thrilled by the success especially with the photography as there is a lot of competition out there," said Deborah. "All these awards are judged by past customers, which means a lot.

"We get some great feedback from the awards on our exceptional customer service, pricing and aftercare for all our customers."

She added: "We employ locally and all of these awards are because of the team's hard work too."