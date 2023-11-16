Fast-food franchise to open new restaurant in Telford

The chicken wing company has secured a new site in the Southern Quarter part of Telford Centre and is set to open during quarter one of 2024.

Anthony Round, Business Development at Wingers said: “The brand new unit is 2,500 square feet so offers plenty of space for collection, delivery and dining in.

"Telford is a busy, growing town and the location is perfect with numerous well-known brands plus hotels and leisure facilities close by.

"Telford Shopping Centre attracts a huge footfall and we are confident that Wingers Telford will soon become one of our most popular restaurants. We are already investing in the store fit out."

The company is now looking for a someone who is interested in taking up a franchisee opportunity.

"A new franchisee will simply be able to take turn-key delivery of the store to get up and running as quickly as possible following their training," said Mr Round.

"For a new franchise, the Telford Wingers also offers excellent delivery prospects and further scope for development in the area.

"Ideally, we are looking for an experienced business manager or QSR professional to deliver the Wingers brand to a new audience in Telford. Applicants with the skills to develop a team focused on excellent customer service are mostly likely to succeed."

Set up during the Pandemic, the Wingers restaurant and delivery concept was created by brothers Amran and Dylan Sunner, with the help of their dad Bill.

Wingers currently has six restaurants successfully trading in the Midlands with ten more franchised outlets set to open over the

For further information about the Telford franchise opportunity visit wingersfranchise.co.uk or email franchise@wingers.uk.net