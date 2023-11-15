Transformation of Oakengates sees more business relocations

The moves are part of the Telford Towns Fund and have included The Red Cross charity shop temporarily relocating from 16 Limes Walk to 41 Market Street while the first phase of investment works are under way.

Upon completion, they will return to newly refurbished premises at 14-16 Limes Walk.

In a permanent move, Oriental 888 Harmony Massage has relocated from 1 Limes Walk to 11 New Street, demonstrating commitment to Oakengates' rejuvenation and economic growth.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services), commented, "These relocations represent another positive step forward in our mission to revitalise Oakengates, making it a thriving hub for both businesses and our community.

"The vision is to deliver a new theatre, a redeveloped Limes Walk, a rejuvenated High Street and a new street market, which along with our free parking offer will help transform Oakengates Centre."

Jayne Edwards, general manager of Red Cross acknowledged the support received by Telford & Wrekin Council.

She said: "We're immensely grateful for the support of the council, which has enabled us to open up a temporary shop on Oakengates High Street so that we can continue trading during this transitional period."

John Lord, of Oriental 888 Harmony Massage, added: "Telford & Wrekin Council's support has been instrumental to our permanent relocation in Oakengates, and we're excited to be a part of its promising future."

Since the project began, four business relocations have been successfully completed, including Proactive Personnel, Some’Ink Different, the Red Cross, and Oriental 888 Harmony Massage.