Whitchurch menswear store wins high praise at national awards

JB and BOOM, a menswear and lifestyle shop, which has been trading for less than 12 months, was highly commended in the category of New Independent Retailer of the Year at the Boutique Style Awards UK.

The store is run by Jonjo Ashbrook, 19, as part of an expanding business, alongside his mum Stella and sister Maddie, 23.

Maddie also runs MOOand BOOM in Green End, Whitchurch, which was a finalist for Outstanding Business in UK at the same awards, held at the Mayfair Hotel in London.

Jonjo said: "The award was super surprising – I honestly couldn't believe it!

"There were some incredible businesses nominated, so to even be shortlisted was amazing.

"To receive a highly-commended award was incredible and it took a bit of time to sink it.

"I'm just really proud and it gives us such a boost going into our second year." Maddie added: "We have great plans for 2024. We want to thank our loyal customer base, teams and friends and family for the continued support.

"Retail is tricky and you have to keep pushing forward but Whitchurch has wonderful independent shops and is turning into a busy little market town for a great day out and we are proud to have businesses here."