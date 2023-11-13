Coding school launches courses to improve digital skills in Shropshire

Digital Shropshire is designed to provide every individual over the age of 16 living in the county with the chance to enhance their digital skills. Whether this is to learn how to get safely online, or get ready for employment, upskilling or needing help with digital inclusion and accessing healthcare and other essential services online.

Courses cover a broad spectrum, including essential digital skills and communication skills for life.

The aim of the courses is to ensure Shropshire residents are well-equipped to tackle the demands of accessing the digital world we live in, but also today's job market.

Clare Norton, Operations Manager of School of Coding & AI, said: “We will provide courses that upskill our Shropshire residents, whether this is in basic digital skills, or getting online safely, or more advanced techniques such as improving your CV and presenting skills to take your next step on your career path.

"Initially we will have two courses available: Essential Digital Skills, and Communication and Life Skills. The courses are available to anyone over 16 and living in the Shropshire Council area. It's rare to find a project such as this where funded courses are available to anyone, even if they are in education, employment or training.

“Our courses run on a weekly basis in market towns throughout the county and if you book both Digital Skills and Communication and Life Skills courses we will include a £25 gift voucher for each of our participants on completion of course 2.”

The courses are initially at three key locations throughout Shropshire – Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton – and run through until Christmas.

Councillor Mark Jones, Cabinet member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, at Shropshire Council said: “We realise that many people feel excluded because of the increased digitisation of our daily lives.

"This project, made possible through our UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is a major response to this issue in Shropshire. It will provide much needed support and training in what have now become essential life – and work - skills for residents.”

For more information on School of Coding & AI's Digital Shropshire project and courses or enrollment details and criteria, visit https://schoolofcodinguk.com/digital-shropshire, call 01902 509 209 or email info@schoolofcoding.co.uk

The project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.