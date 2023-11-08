Bruderer unveils two new presses at international trade event

Bruderer, which is 80 years old in 2023, used day one of the international trade fair Blechexpo to introduce the BSTA 710-220 and the BSTL 350-88, the latter designed to support customers involved in volume production of small and miniature components.

As a fixed-stroke press, the BSTL comes into its own for precision and continuity and uses up to 30 per cent less energy when compared to older machine models.

Customers were given a first look at the new technology that will help them remain competitive when tendering for mass production projects both in the UK and overseas.

They also saw how the press’ control system can be accessed with different devices via a web browser, with remote state-of-the-art maintenance and the highest cyber security.

Adrian Haller, Managing Director of Bruderer UK, commented: “The BSTL is the latest innovation from Bruderer and comes complete with a new generation servo feed unit, which makes it the perfect press for customers involved in supplying electrification, communication and consumer electronics.

“We have received significant interest so far. Thanks to its streamlined functions, the press offers an extremely strong investment to performance ratio, and this has been dominating conversations to date.”

The second launch is all about delivering more space for complex stamping tools with the BSTA 710-220 offering the longest bed length (2.2metres) of its machine type in the world.

With automatic stroke adjustment and various options such as different stroke lengths, shut heights and press force monitoring for example, the machine can be configured for individual customer requirements and is increasingly suitable for the emerging electrification world.

Precision engineering and the unique Bruderer lever system ensures that the press is a reliable, long-lasting investment.

Reto Bruderer, CEO of Bruderer, said: “The two launches are the perfect way to celebrate our 16th appearance at Blechexpo, one of the largest international events in our sector.

“The four days give us the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest innovation and the new technologies and turnkey solutions we are bringing to market. Our experts are on hand to discuss applications and we are looking forward to welcoming engineers and young apprentices from all over the world to our stand.”