David and Emma Martin opened Martins Pies in Bridgewater Street on Saturday, welcoming town mayor Councillor Andy Hall and a raft of customers.

David said: "It went well and we had a really good atmosphere.

"A lot of people turned up and they wiped us out of stock! So we are busy replenishing it now.

"We are just really happy and it's about keeping on working hard now and riding that wave.

"We plan to introduce new sausage rolls this week and we are considering a takeaway plan as well to keep our ideas fresh."

Some of the handmade meals created by Martins

Founded in the summer of 2020, Martins was the brainchild of David and Emma, and has served high-quality pies and ready meals to customers across the county ever since.

Pie maker David had previously worked in Michelin-starred and rosetted restaurants across a 17-year-period while Emma is head of operations, with a wealth of knowledge in business.

Among the popular product is a steak and ale pie, produced with Wagyu Beef supplied by Shropshire-based Alternative Meats,

“Everything has led us to this point,” David said previously. “The signage is up and it’s all getting a bit real now. We felt that it was time to take the leap of faith and do this .

"Having the shop brings us into the community of Whitchurch and shows everyone what we are about. I think we will bring another culinary angle to Whitchurch."