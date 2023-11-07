Poundland has reduced clothing prices by 10pc

The Walsall-based retail chain has completed the transition to new clothing ranges from Pepco across its UK and Ireland stores ncluding the 56 Wilko stores it has just reopened as Poundland

Significantly more floorspace is being dedicated to baby and kidswear.

UK Poundland and Irish Dealz customers can buy new ranges from lifestyle and athleisure brands such as Cardio Bunny and Bekkin.

Over the last eight weeks, every store that features clothing has completed a significant move to double the amount of space dedicated to baby and increase kidswear by 50 per cent.

For the first time those ranges also include Pepco’s kidswear brand Kukukid.

The range expansion in kidswear allows Poundland and Dealz to take advantage of Pepco’s major licensing partnerships - the new Pepco ranges feature new licensed products including Harry Potter, Gremlins, Tom & Jerry and the Moomins, alongside its popular Disney, Warner & Star Wars ranges.

On average, the move to a range powered by Pepco has enabled Poundland to reduce average selling prices by 10 per cent per cent as it takes advantage of the scale of Pepco Group’s buying power for its 4,600-plus stores across Europe.

Customers will now see ranges change much more frequently with new products arriving each week.

The wider and deeper clothing ranges are being brought to the more than 75 new stores Poundland will open over the current quarter to December – including all former Wilko stores that have been re-opened as a new Poundland.

Poundland commercial director Tim Bettley said: “As we’ve transitioned to these new ranges over the past three months, it’s been clear our customers have appreciated the lower prices and new ranges – especially in baby and kidswear.

“By taking advantage of the scale of our parent company, we’re able to double-down on the promise we make to deliver the amazing value we’re famous for.”

Over the past five years, Poundland has grown to be a significant player in the clothing market.

Since opening its first store in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire in 1990, Poundland, has built a network of more than 800 stores in the UK and Ireland.

It now has around 18,000 staff who serve up to seven million customers every week.

Within the UK, Poundland has rolled out Pepco clothing to more than 500 of its larger stores.