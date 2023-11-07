Barbers team celebrate success at national awards

Barbers, which has branches on Newport, Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wellington, received the Best in County award in the West Midlands.

The business also won a bronze for Best Letting Agent for Landlords in the West Midlands at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023.

The event, sponsored by Coadjute, is considered the biggest awards in the UK property industry.

The winners were announced at the largest event in the property industry at the Grosvenor House in London and the event was hosted by the country’s favourite TV property presenter Phil Spencer in front of 1,000 guests.

The awards, which this year celebrated their 20th birthday, power the ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent. This year’s results were calculated from over 300,000 customer review ratings.

Richard Heath, director at Barbers, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

"We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice," added fellow director Gail Furnival. "We have always been very proud of the personal service, and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Phil Spencer told the live audience: “Everyone one shortlisted here has attained the ESTAS Standard of Excellence which is based purely on service ratings from customers at the end of the moving experience, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the end client. This is a great achievement in its own right so whatever unfolds this afternoon you should all be immensely proud.”

Ben Marley, Commercial Director at The ESTAS said “When we started, we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual transactions.

"Two million reviews and 20 years later ESTAS is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals and the most prestigious award an agent, a conveyancer, mortgage broker or supplier can win in the property industry.”