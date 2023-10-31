Catwalk show raises cash for charities while highlighting town's latest fashions

A model on the catwalk during the show

The Catwalk Collective Winter Fashion Show on Friday raised more than £1,300 to support League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital and Ludlow Mascall Centre.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Hospital League of Friends said: “We are delighted that the event was such a huge success.

"The money raised will go directly to supporting our work to provide much needed equipment and services for our frontline healthcare providers here in Ludlow and the surrounding area.”

Tina Healy, Director Ludlow Mascall Centre said: “It was wonderful seeing the centre’s hall transformed into a fashion runway for a night.

"We are grateful to be one of the beneficiaries of the event and are planning to put the funds towards a resource for the entire community to use, as so many people and businesses in our community made this event happen.”

Fashion shops Bodenhams, eclectica, At Home and Retail Therapy held the event at The Ludlow Mascall Centre, where they showcased their latest collections at the Catwalk Collective.

The event was hosted by Athena Greek Taverna & Café who provided a welcome drink and canapes.

With tickets sold out in the days before the event, the evening was a huge success raising £1,340, which will be split by the charities.

Models represented all age groups and styles and had great fun showing off the best fashions of the season that are available locally.

At Home is one of Ludlow’s newest independent shops - run by mother and daughter team, Jane and Sylvie Lumley and established in 2021.

A model on the catwalk during the show

Their newest addition is the well-known British clothing brand Seasalt, which was on show on Friday.

Bodenhams is a fifth generation family-run business located in the heart of Ludlow, trading since 1860, making it one of the oldest stores in Britain.

It’s current owners, Roger and Monika Curry took over the business in 2018, having previously co-run it for over 20 years.

Eclectica, just off Castle Square, has gained a following of fans who like the extraordinary.

Established in 2016, eclectica set out to put the fun back into shopping.

Retail Therapy is a place and space where you can come to find and explore many different designer clothes.