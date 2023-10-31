Multi-million pound investment in new state-of-the-art Telford laboratory

The new state-of-the-art facilities

The CIS, whose work includes providing milk recording and health testing services for dairy farmers across the UK, has moved into new headquarters of Holstein UK Group at Scope House in Telford.

The new site covers 1,557 sqm, over double the area the business previously occupied at Speir House and aside from a new laboratory, a modern workspace for all employees and a purpose-built conferencing suite have also been developed.

Investment, including £2m on equipment, has seen all testing machines upgraded to new-generation technology with dedicated areas for testing milk samples, blood tests and tissue samples.

The additional space provides the capacity for future growth with the opportunity to expand the testing portfolio. New jobs will be created as capacity for testing in the laboratory expands with potentially 10-20 new roles in the future.

Dena Snidall, Head of Laboratory Operations for CIS, said: “Our new laboratory now features the most up to date testing technology to be operating in the UK. We have installed four FOSS 7 machines with the capacity to process 20,000 samples per day.

"There has also been investment in our Animal Health department, with additional equipment to enable us to increase our testing capabilities."

The testing facility will operate seven days a week and the development at Telford includes the introduction of environmental measures, which are estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 6539 tonnes per year.

There are also two EV charging points, with more planned as demand increases.

Further income will be generated for the group and local businesses from hosting external meetings and conferences.