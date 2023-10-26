Telford Centre celebrates 50 years with giveaways – as Smiggle also opens doors

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Telford Centre will celebrate its 50th birthday with a weekend of spot prize giveaways and the chance for customers to win big.

Telford Centre
Telford Centre

On Saturday, it is staging Spin to Win! with chances to win prizes from top retailers on the Wheel of Fortune.

Prizes will include gift cards, Yankee Candle sets, fragrances, accessories, coffee cards and dining vouchers.

There will also be special birthday tote bags given away free while stocks last.

The Wheel of Fortune will be roaming on the mall between 10am-4pm.

Sunday marks the centre's actual birthday and the first 50 people to show proof of their 50th birthday on the same day will receive a £50 gift card.

Certified photographic ID needs to be shown to a member of staff at the Customer Service Desk.

The Customer Service desk is open 10.30am-4.30pm.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre, said: “It’s going to be a great weekend of activity to celebrate the centre turning 50. And there’s a lot to celebrate as we will see Smiggle join our line up of new stores.

"We’re looking forward to shoppers coming along for the start of the half-term holidays."

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News