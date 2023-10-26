Telford Centre celebrates 50 years with giveaways – as Smiggle also opens doors

Telford Centre

On Saturday, it is staging Spin to Win! with chances to win prizes from top retailers on the Wheel of Fortune.

Prizes will include gift cards, Yankee Candle sets, fragrances, accessories, coffee cards and dining vouchers.

There will also be special birthday tote bags given away free while stocks last.

The Wheel of Fortune will be roaming on the mall between 10am-4pm.

Sunday marks the centre's actual birthday and the first 50 people to show proof of their 50th birthday on the same day will receive a £50 gift card.

Certified photographic ID needs to be shown to a member of staff at the Customer Service Desk.

The Customer Service desk is open 10.30am-4.30pm.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre, said: “It’s going to be a great weekend of activity to celebrate the centre turning 50. And there’s a lot to celebrate as we will see Smiggle join our line up of new stores.