Growth Award winner Scott Davies and staff from Hilltop Honey pictured with Chris Botwood (far left) from EDF Renewables, sponsor. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Hilltop Honey, based in Newtown, collected the Growth Award sponsored by EDF Renewables and the Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group at the Powys Business Awards.

Guests heard how Hilltop Honey founder and managing director Scott Davies and his team had overcome a series of huge challenges to grow the business from £20m to £33m in the last year. Formed in 2011, the company now has 117 employees.

Scott said that, despite difficult trading conditions, the company had taken the courageous decision to hold prices, when rivals were increasing theirs, due to excellent management forecasting and market insight.

Hilltop Honey founder Scott Davies receives the Entrepreneurship Award from Powys Business Awards host Claire Summers.

The decision helped Hilltop Honey doubled its market share, leaving the company in strong position for future growth.

The company made a major investment during the pandemic by expanding to a much larger factory on Newtown’s Vastre industrial estate, previously occupied by Laura Ashley.

A tenfold rise in shipping costs, which increased the price of raw materials, was then followed by the war in the Ukraine, third largest honey producing country in the world.

“Thanks to a phenomenal team, the company has come through all of this stronger and in a much better place for growth into the future,” said Scott.

After receiving the awards, he added: “It’s humbling to win the Entrepreneurship Award after starting my business 12 years ago. It’s recognition of all the challenges I have had to overcome and a lot of hard work.

“I had no idea of the task I was letting myself in for – it was blissful ignorance. From a small vision to create a job for myself, my ambition and drive have grown and I constantly want to learn and improve. There is no limit.