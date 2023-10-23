Whitchurch estate agents 'over the moon' after awards success

Saul and Sarah Mellor

Get Moving Estate Agents, based in Whitchurch, is run by Saul and Sarah Mellor.

The company, which will open an office in the town in January and has been running for six years, was named best agency for landlords as well as best agency for tenants in the West Midlands at the ESTAS, which celebrate estate agents, conveyancers and brokers.

The company also won the award for best agency for customer service in SY13 at the awards which were held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

And Saul was recognised in the people’s award category at the event which was hosted by Phil Spencer.

Get Moving also won a silver award for best agency for sales in the West Midlands.

Sarah said the success 'meant the world' to them both and, on social media, the pair added: "It is fair to say we are over the moon!

"We will need a big shelf in the shop to showcase these beautiful awards!