Shropshire business leaders look to the future

Lezley Picton

Business leaders got together to look at what Shropshire could look like in 2050, how the quickly developing world of AI will shape our future, and heard the latest updates on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), part of the Government’s levelling up agenda.

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, opened the event by committing to taking the ‘Sh out of Shropshire’ and by embracing partnerships across the private and public sector.

He explained that the council is very much open for business and alive to the opportunities around major infrastructure projects, particularly in relation to transport and the built environment.

Other talks during the event included a panel discussion, where Calvin Lord-Latham from Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation spoke about the inspirational Shropshire Sports Collective, a joint project between the Foundation, Energize STW, Shropshire Cricket Board, Embrace Education Trust and Bright Star Boxing Academy.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, closed the event by saying she was encouraged by meeting delegates at the event and was not only cheerful but confident about the future. She said there had never been a better time to start, grow or invest in a business in Shropshire, and that the council will build on its relationship with the Government and decision makers to drive action that will bring in funding for the county.

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “It was a great opportunity to meet some of Shropshire’s best business people and hear more about what the future may hold for our brilliant county.