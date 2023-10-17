Marketing agency completes move to Shrewsbury

By Matthew Panter

A social media marketing agency has moved into its first premises in Shrewsbury town centre.

Scott Demmerling and James Cross of Evolve My Media
Evolve My Media, launched earlier this year, has completed the letting of Suite 1, Winchester House, 9 St Mary’s Street.

Scott Demmerling, co-owner with James Cross of Evolve My Media, said: “This is our first premises and it's very exciting.

"We need a hub to establish ourselves and it's a very nice office with a lovely bay window which lets lots of light in.

"It's an incredible location and it's ideal for ourselves as we work with a number of clients in the town centre."

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting of the suite for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The newly-refurbished premises, which occupy a prominent position fronting St Mary’s Street, comprise two inter-connecting rooms, with shared kitchenette and toilet facilities also available on the first floor.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting with Evolve My Media to make the property the company's new home and we wish them every success.”

