Wood dust covering pipes at Pineland Furniture Ltd's site in Cheshire. Photo: Health & Safety Executive

Pineland Furniture Ltd, which is registered at the Cleobury Trading Estate in Cleobury Mortimer, was sentenced last week for failings at its other base at Witton Street in Northwich, Cheshire. The firm designs and makes 'bespoke high-quality kitchen furniture' as well as 'freestanding and built'in furniture' for other rooms.

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) said identical breaches were found when inspections were carried out in December 2019 and November 2021.

Nathan Cook, HSE senior enforcement lawyer, told the court that six improvement notices were served after the first visit which found 'significant breaches of the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations (COSHH)'. Improvements required included undertaking statutory examinations of its wood dust extraction systems and to undertake face fit testing for those employees required to wear tight fitting face masks.

However, the same breaches were found 23 months later, leading to the executive's decision to prosecute. The HSE noted there were 'significant occupational health risks associated with wood dust'.

The firm admitted two charges of contravening health and safety regulations when bosses appeared at Chester Magistrates Court in September, before returning for sentencing on October 11.

The firm has been fined £16,000 after safety failings found two years apart. Photo: Health & Safety Executive

Pineland Furniture Ltd was fined £16,000 and ordered to pay costs of £3,008.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Ian Betley said: “Wood dust is a substance hazardous to health because it can cause serious non-reversible health problems, including asthma; dermatitis; and irritation to the eyes, nose and throat.

“Occupational lung disease causes the death of 12,000 people in Great Britain annually, and there are an estimated 19,000 new cases of breathing and lung problems each year, where individuals regarded their condition as being caused or made worse by work.

“It is important to carry out statutory thorough examinations of extraction equipment and ensure face fit testing, as required by COSHH to help prevent ill health.